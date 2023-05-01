BOTH in their mid-seventies, Neil Warnock and Roy Hodgson are proving that the old songs can still be the best.

The latter has led Crystal Palace away from choppy waters in the Premier League to safety and Warnock has taken Huddersfield Town to the brink of fulfilling his latest Championship 'Great Escape’ act.

Second-half strikes from substitute Joseph Hungbo and an own goal from Jack Simpson earned Town a precious 2-1 win at former club Cardiff City on Sunday.Should they pick up a point in the penultimate match of the campaign against another of Warnock’s old sides in Sheffield United on Thursday, they will be safe and avoid a nail-biting final-day survival showdown at home to Reading next Monday.Rotherham United, another team who Warnock has previously managed, remain in the relegation picture. They will be safe if they beat visiting Middlesbrough today, while a draw would all but mean they are certain to stay up.

Warnock, speaking after what could be his final away game in his epic career in management, said: "I would not get a job at 74 if there were loads of names that you could reel off. I am not being disrespectful, but me and Roy (Hodgson) should not be getting jobs at 74, should we. But we enjoy it.

"I think the lads enjoy playing for us and it would be the icing on the cake. We've come this far now and we cannot let it go now.

"No disrespect, but when you are in a relegation (fight), there's jobs at stake and people's livelihoods. It's not just a game of football. The whole club is concerned and I do feel a bit of responsibility and I am glad I have come in and done my bit as it needed an old head.

"They had a couple of ‘youngsters’ (managing before) and this league is not easy for them.

