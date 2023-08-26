Yet again, Neil Warnock had to sit in front of the media and praise his Huddersfield Town players for their efforts but bemoan costly defensive errors.

The Terriers had their moments against a high-quality Norwich City side but whereas the Canaries were clinical, converting four of their five shots on target, in defence and attack the Terriers were charitable. Again.

The upshot was a 4-0 defeat which leaves manager Warnock's team with one point from their opening four Championship games and a League Cup exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It sounds silly but there were lots of parts of the game I've enjoyed," said Warnock. "I didn't enjoy standing in the rain at 3-0 down, I must admit, but there were a lot of points of the game I did enjoy.

"But when you make mistakes at any level of football, especially the Championship you're going to get punished."

Having already hit the post through Josh Koroma, Huddersfield gifted Norwich their lead when Jonathan Hogg underhit a backpass and Lee Nicholls' attempted clearance was closed down by scorer Josh Sargent.

The penalty Matty Pearson conceded – and Ashley Barnes converted – was soft but the challenge unwise. And Norwich hit Town on the counter-attack to score a third through Jonathan Rowe, the fifth consecutive game he has scored in.

Adam Idah rounded things off.

MIXED FEELINGS: Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock

Poor goals have been a theme of Town's August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't fault the effort at all, there's nobody on the pitch that's not given everything, it's just when we're doing well we shoot ourselves in the foot – same at Plymouth, same at Leicester," moaned Warnock, with some justification.

"The goals we're conceding are silly. We can't keep giving goals away like that and expect anything... Norwich are a good side without giving them a goal.

"I thought we started off really strongly, on the front foot, I didn't think they were going to cope with us at that time and then we give a goal like that away – what a massive lift it gives them.

"The penalty is very iffy, really, they've both got their boots together. He shouldn't go in there like that, Matty but it's a very iffy penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All of a sudden we're 2-0 down and you can't believe we're 2-0 down.

"Half-time we talked about getting the next goal and then we concede another one, four minutes gone.

"Yes there are individuals to blame for it which I've obviously singled out in the dressing room but it shouldn't happen, that, they're very elementary goals. At this level, you can't concede goals like we have this season."

Huddersfield carved out nine chance of their own, hitting the target more times (five) than their visitors, but once Koroma's shot bounced off Angus Gunn's post in the fifth minute, it never felt like the Terriers would score. Part of that was down to Gunn, but Warnock absolved his misfiring attacking players from blame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The goalie's made a couple of good saves," said Warnock, with his one from Josh Ruffels the best. "We're getting in decent positions up there, we've just not been able to finish. As long as the lads give me everything I can't complain about certain things but I can complain about the goals because Norwich are a good side without giving them such a lift.

"I can't fault the effort, it's just misdirected at times."

Huddersfield travel to West Bromwich Albion next Saturday, the day after a transfer window Warnock hopes will bring another striker shuts.

On Friday he signed Ben Wiles at 12.01. The deadline for signings to play this weekend was a minute earlier.

Former Terriers manager David Wagner was delighted with his side's performance.

"It (scoring five goals from four shots on target) is very clinical but to be fair we had a few other very good opportunities and were able to score more," he said. "I don't think there's any doubt it was a deserved win.