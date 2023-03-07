Neil Warnock praises Huddersfield Town's old stagers after clean sheet against Bristol City

Neil Warnock praised Huddersfield Town's senior players for getting them through an apprehensive start to their 0-0 draw with Bristol City.

The Terriers had lost their previous two matches 4-0 and the scars were on show in the first half but in the end the hosts had chances for a much-needed victory, Andreas Weimann heading off the line from Martyn Waghorn, Max O'Leary saving Jack Rudoni's late shot and Brahima Diarra denied what looked a penalty after Jay Dasilva's first-half foul.

But the big positive was a clean sheet and more solid performances for some of those who had looked shaky against Coventry City on Saturday.

There was also a good performance from experienced goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, playing for Warnock for the first time.

PROUD: Neil Warnock was delighted with the performance of Matty Pearson and his other senior players

"I thought Matty Pearson did brilliantly, I was really pleased with him and Hoggy (Johnathan Hogg)," reflected the Terriers manager. "The older lads did well. I was pleased for Michal (Helik) because he started the rot on Saturday but he was more like himself.

"Tomas did well in goal and (Tom) Lees.

"They kept us in it in the first and then we got stronger and stronger. There were a lot of pluses for us.

"Jack can't get his first goal, he's trying like hell.

"I thought (Josh) Koroma did all right, he should just get it on target when he's through – inexperience probably.

"But there was no lack of effort. I thought Diarra did well, Waghorn did well when he came on.

"We have got tough runs but if we play like that we can give people games, that's all I ask. I thought we were unlucky not to win it."

Town were tentative in the first 30 minutes but improved afterwards.

"I thought Saturday was a major shock to us, with the goals we conceded," explained Warnock.

"They wanted an extra touch and waited for things to happen but we came into the game the last 15 minutes of the first half and we had a chat with them at half-time to get on the front foot and do a little bit more, be a bit more positive and play early passes.

"I thought they worked really hard, I don't think I could have asked any more other than a goal.

"I was disappointed we didn't get a penalty in the first half. The referee said to me coming off he thought Diarra kicked the air but when you look at it, he took his legs. I don't understand.

"I'll get a phonecall apologising, no doubt.

"I don't see other people's to be honest but he daren't give that one if he didn't give ours.

"Goalies keep you in games and win you games and that's why I put him back in. He couldn't have done any more – his handling was good, his talking was good, his distribution was good.

"I can't ask any more, really."

Not every home player got praise, though, with Warnock voicing his disappointment at Joseph Hungbo, substituted as half-time.

"I didn't think he could cope defensively with their left-back," he explained. "I wanted someone who could take their left-back (Dasilva) on and I thought we did first half.

"He was having it too cushy in the first half whereas second half he knew he was in a game and Korma could have won us the game."

The biggest concern was Danny Ward being sick at half-time after being clattered by O'Leary six minutes in. He played on until the interval despite going down later looking groggy after being jolted in a shoulder barge.

"Wardy got pole-axed," said Warnock. "I think he was being sick.

"He actually got a knee in the stomach or chest so that was making him feel a bit sick and he was all white at half-time. He just said, 'No chance,' the physio."

Warnock expects Jaheim Headley to be out for six weeks with a tendon injury in his hamstring and Scott High has a broken wrist, although the manager stressed he would have been left out anyway, as Matt Lowton was.

"Scott's fractured his hand so I wouldn't have played him," said the 74-year-old. "He's going to have a cast on it.

"He's training, it's just if he lands on it because it's a double fracture of the wrist."

Anthony Knockaert was missing on compassionate grounds.