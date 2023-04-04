HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock says that Martyn Waghorn could return for the club's Easter programme against Watford and Blackburn Rovers - and has made a vow regarding Jaheim Headley.

Waghorn missed the thrilling Championship victory over Middlesbrough, which has revived the club's survival hopes significantly, with a 'slight strain.'Headley, who scored the winning goal in Warnock's first game in charge against Birmingham, has been out since picking up a hamstring injury in the home game with Coventry on March 4.

Warnock said: "He (Waghorn) was just a slight strain. But I would have played Wardy anyhow - but just not as long. He'll not be too long. He might be available this week. But if not, after the Blackburn game, probably.

"Headley is not far away. When I look at him, I think: 'bloody hell, he's fit, but the physio is saying no.' When the next two games are over, you might as well have a go with five games to go.

Neil Warnock (left) and assistant Ronnie Jepson (right), pictured after the Championship win over Middlesbrough. Picture: PA

"If you get injured, you get injured. I'll let the physios talk for another week, but then I am going to tell him he's fit."

Town, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since Christmas, are level on points with fourth-from-bottom Cardiff City and while the Bluebirds have a game in hand, Warnock's side face in their final away game of the campaign on April 29.

Meanwhile, some reports suggest Reading will receive a six-point penalty ahead of their Good Friday game with Birmingham for breaching a business plan with the English Football League.

That would leave them just a point above Town, who host the Royals on the final day of the season.

Warnock's side are concentrating on affecting matters themselves and are now preparing for Friday's trip to Watford, managed by Chris Wilder.

There is no love lost between the former Sheffield United and Boro managers, with Wilder replacing Warnock on Teesside in November 2021.

Warnock said: "I wished I could have carried on for the rest of the (2021-22) season as I was convinced I could get them up that year. Disappointing, that. But I want them to go up now after we have played them.

"I think he (Michael Carrick) has done absolutely fabulous by putting his arm around them and telling them. I think you can see the change in them.