Neil Warnock rides to Huddersfield Town's rescue

Neil Warnock is back in football and back in Yorkshire football, having been appointed as the man to rescue Huddersfield Town.

Warnock, 74, who managed Huddersfield Town from 1993 to 1995, rejoins with the club second from bottom of the Championship and now on their third manager of a troubled season.

Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham were both dismissed this season.

Warnock will come in on Thursday with assistant Ronnie Jepson.

Neil Warnock is back at Huddersfield Town (Picture: PA)

The two will not take charge of Huddersfield’s game at Stoke City on Wednesday night.

Warnock, who led the Terriers to promotion to the second tier in the 1994/95 season, takes charge until the end of the season.

He is coming out of retirement to do so, having called time on a 42-year career in management last April, just five months after leaving his job at Middlesbrough, the 18th stop and 16th club of his career.

A club statement read: “Neil will cut short a spell overseas to return to England and take the reins at the club for a second time from Thursday, when he will oversee training for the first time at the Millers Oils High Performance Complex.

“Warnock will be joined at the club by another returning Town legend - Ronnie Jepson! The popular former striker, who has worked alongside Neil in a coaching capacity previously, will become assistant manager.

"Interim head coach Narcís Pèlach will take Wednesday’s Sky Bet Championship game at Stoke City before returning to his previous role under Warnock.”

Warnock said: “I’m really excited about this challenge! My first spell at Huddersfield Town had everything; we went to Wembley twice, moved into the new stadium, and really built the club from nothing. It was a special time.

“I’m coming back to help the club, but also Dean Hoyle. I know what he has done behind the scenes and I’ve always had a lot of time for him.

I’ve looked at the fixtures and we’ve got some fantastic games to come. I want to come back and put smiles on faces!”

Huddersfield Town’s managing director Dave Baldwin added: “In my conversations with Neil over the last few days, it was very clear how much care he has for this club and its fans, and it is that mix that was all-important in his decision to take this position.

“We clearly have a big challenge ahead of us in our remaining games, with a very clear objective, and Neil’s vast experience and knowledge will be a massive boost as we face that head-on.