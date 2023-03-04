HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock says that the Terriers were architects of their own downfall after conceding ‘elementary goals’ on a horror afternoon in the club’s survival quest.

After several careless concessions in the previous week’s identical 4-0 defeat to Burnley, Town gifted play-off chasing Coventry several goals seven days on, with a woeful day compounded by news of victories for relegation rivals Rotherham United and Cardiff City, while points for Blackpool and Wigan mean that Town prop up the table.

Huddersfield are seven points adrift of fourth-from-bottom ahead of Tuesday’s home game with Bristol City, a must-win fixture for the Yorkshire club.

A dreadful attempted backpass from Michal Helik handed City’s opener on a plate to the classy Viktor Gyokeres just after the half hour.

Neil Warnock

Gustavo Hamer’s low shot after ghosting away from Scott High beat keeper Nicholas Bilokapic too easily to make it 2-0 on 55 minutes.

Four minutes later, High was played into trouble by a loose pass infield from Matt Lowton. Hamer was on it quickly and Gyokeres did the rest as some Town fans headed for the exits.

Tyler Walker added a stoppage-time fourth.

Warnock said: "To be fair, I thought we started well in the game. It was what we talked about and we looked the better side if I am honest.

"And then out of nowhere, we give a goal away. At half-time, I said we could come back and were positive, but the second (half).

"One of the defenders said afterwards: 'Gaffer, we were so comfy and I never felt threatened.' And then we are 3-0 down.

"I thought that summed it up really. Elementary goals, poor defending.. They never really had to work for a goal, they all came to them and that's the disappointing thing for me.

"You have got to make it more difficult for opponents to score goals.

"It's one of those things and you have to dust yourselves down and get ready for Tuesday. Thank goodness we have got a game on Tuesday.

"Every game is difficult, every game is (certainly) difficult if you defend like that. But we have 48 hours to brush up on certain things. It's not rocket science."I thought we started well and Joe (Hungbo) and Danny (Ward) were positive and (Jaheim) Headley and then he goes and gets a hamstring (injury). I nearly had (Ben) Jackson on the bench but I went for another striker to be positive and then it backfired after ten minutes.

"You do question certain things about being too positive. Likewise, instead of putting a wing-back on like REG (Rarmani Edmonds-Green), I wanted to put (Brahima) Diarra on to be positive and didn't think he did too bad at all.

