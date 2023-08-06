Morgan Whittaker’s sixth-minute opener was cancelled out by Terriers skipper Michal Helik’s leveller in first-half stoppage time.

But two solo goals in as many second-half minutes swung the game in Argyle’s favour, with Bali Mumba’s 74th-minute strike swiftly followed by striker Ryan Hardie’s sharp finish two minutes later.

Huddersfield boss Warnock said: “You have got to take your chances. We had three great chances.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Neil Warnock, Manager of Huddersfield Town, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United at John Smith's Stadium on May 04, 2023 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“It’s fine margins really. It didn’t surprise me that the two wide lads won it for them because we made mistakes against them. I thought we had nullified them but we didn’t. They win the games with their goals.

“When you look at goals throughout the season there will always be an aspect of disappointment.

“You can talk all day but it’s one game gone and we got beat. It’s a game we should have won. If Jack Rudoni’s free header goes in and Josh Koroma scores then you win the game.

“You can do something at 2-1 but you can’t do much at 3-1.

“You can coach all day long. If you don’t take your chances you don’t win your games.”

Plymouth: Hazard, Edwards, Scarr, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Callum Wright (Azaz 89), Houghton, Randell (Butcher 86), Whittaker, Hardie (Waine 89), Mumba (Tyreik Wright 90). Unused substitutes: Warrington, Earley, Burton, Roberts, Issaka.

Huddersfield: Nicholls, Edwards, Pearson (Hogg 42), Helik, Ruffels, Edmonds-Green, Rudoni, Thomas (Jackson 77), Diarra (Jones 77), Koroma (Harratt 84), Ward. Unused substitutes: Maxwell, Headley, Spencer, Hudlin, Nakayama.