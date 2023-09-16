Neil Warnock to provide an update on his Huddersfield Town future in a press conference on Monday lunch-time
Rumours regarding the future of the veteran manager, who orchestrated a remarkable 'Great Escape' from Championship relegation after arriving at the club for a second stint in charge in February, has been rife over the past 24 hours.
Speaking after Saturday's 2-0 win over former club Rotherham United - the Terriers' first on home soil since May 8 - Warnock said that an update on his future would arrive on Monday.
Addressing the media, the 74-year-old said: "There's a press conference on Monday at 1pm, I'll sure you'll be there. We'll discuss it then.”
Meanwhile, Warnock professed to being delighted by his side's performance after goals in each half from Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas secured a convincing and comfortable victory over a Millers side whose wait for a first away league win since November continued.
Warnock commented: "We made hard work of it, but we knew it was going to be hard work against Rotherham. The effort was superb.
"It was a decent game, but I was glad when we went in front. I told Josh he'd score today! I was pleased as punch. I got him and Sorba a round of applause after the game for scoring at the back post.
"Sorba's been training like that all week. His contribution has been brilliant. Everything he did was positive."
Warnock confirmed that Jonathan Hogg, who came off in the second half, will be assessed ahead of Wednesday's game with Stoke City.
Danny Ward missed the game with an Achilles issue which is not thought to be serious.
Warnock continued: "It wasn't concussion. I don't know if he's got something in his eye or what. We'll have to play it by ear for Wednesday.
On Ward, he added: "He's hurt his Achilles yesterday. I told Ronnie (Jepson) he wasn't running right and then he pulled up.
"It wasn't worth risking him - being Rotherham he'd have loved to have played, but it was good to get Kian (Harratt) his full debut, and get Kyle Hudlin on for his for Championship outing as well.
"It's not serious with Wardy."