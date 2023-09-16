NEIL WARNOCK has confirmed that a press conference clarifying his future at Huddersfield Town will take place on Monday afternoon - amid speculation that he will be leaving the club.

Rumours regarding the future of the veteran manager, who orchestrated a remarkable 'Great Escape' from Championship relegation after arriving at the club for a second stint in charge in February, has been rife over the past 24 hours.

Speaking after Saturday's 2-0 win over former club Rotherham United - the Terriers' first on home soil since May 8 - Warnock said that an update on his future would arrive on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Addressing the media, the 74-year-old said: "There's a press conference on Monday at 1pm, I'll sure you'll be there. We'll discuss it then.”

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United. Town manager Neil Warnock. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Meanwhile, Warnock professed to being delighted by his side's performance after goals in each half from Josh Koroma and Sorba Thomas secured a convincing and comfortable victory over a Millers side whose wait for a first away league win since November continued.

Warnock commented: "We made hard work of it, but we knew it was going to be hard work against Rotherham. The effort was superb.

"It was a decent game, but I was glad when we went in front. I told Josh he'd score today! I was pleased as punch. I got him and Sorba a round of applause after the game for scoring at the back post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sorba's been training like that all week. His contribution has been brilliant. Everything he did was positive."

Warnock confirmed that Jonathan Hogg, who came off in the second half, will be assessed ahead of Wednesday's game with Stoke City.

Danny Ward missed the game with an Achilles issue which is not thought to be serious.

Warnock continued: "It wasn't concussion. I don't know if he's got something in his eye or what. We'll have to play it by ear for Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Ward, he added: "He's hurt his Achilles yesterday. I told Ronnie (Jepson) he wasn't running right and then he pulled up.

"It wasn't worth risking him - being Rotherham he'd have loved to have played, but it was good to get Kian (Harratt) his full debut, and get Kyle Hudlin on for his for Championship outing as well.