Neil Warnock says he knows Danny Ward well enough to be able to judge if the centre-forward is ready to face Carlos Corberan's West Browmich Albion on Saturday.

But he has no complaints about Bristol City goalkeeper Max O'Leary inflicting what could be a broken rib on his centre-forward.

The pair collided heavily in the sixth minute of Tuesday's 0-0 draw. Ward played until half-time but was understandably subdued and being sick at the interval ended his night.

Now Warnock must judge if he has recovered well enough to play at the Hawthorns but having managed Ward at Rotherham United and Cardiff City, he does not expect it to be that difficult a decision.

ASSESSMENT: Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock

"I don't think any manager will know Danny Ward better than me and if I don't think I want to play him, I won't play him. If I think he's all right, I'll play him," he said. "I won't play him for the sake of it.

"He's black and blue at the minute! He's not been sick in the last 24 hours but he took a battering.

"I'm hoping he'll be back on the grass on Friday. He's really sore.

"We don't think he's cracked a rib but we'll see if he needs an X-ray.

"He's always given everything for me. I've been very fortunate to have him twice in successful eras.

"It's hard when you play (up front) on your own. Against Birmingham I got two up there and there will be (other) games where we can play two but it's difficult against the top teams we're coming up against. We've got to try and make sure we stay in games and break whenever we can.

"It's hard for the striker but I thought Danny did well and I also thought (Martyn) Waghorn did well when he came on."

Warnock was at pains to point out the injury was an accident.

"I don't blame the goalkeeper," he stressed.

"Goalies are not going to stop when they're coming out. I'd have wanted my goalie to do the same so I didn't think it was a penalty or anything like that.

"I thought both of them were genuine in going for it."

A decision will also have to be made as to whether midfielder Scott High can play in a cast on his wrist, which suffered a double fracture in last Saturday's 4-0 defeat at home to Coventry City.

"We don't know the situation if he lands badly," explained his manager.

Saturday will be Corberan's first game back at Huddersfield since leaving for Olympiacos in the summer. He was quickly sacked there but soon picked up by West Bromwich Albion, and was linked to the vacant job at Leeds United in February, only to sign a new contract.

"He must have got a good agent to get in at West Brom having got the sack at Olympiacos, and he’s found himself with a fabulous squad," joked Warnock. "You don’t very often get jobs like that.

“I’d have snapped their hand off, me, (and) come out of retirement for that squad! But I never have anything easy, so I’ve got my lads and we’ll have to try and give them a good game.