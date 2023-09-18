Neil Warnock's next job: 'I'm A Celebrity' beckons for Huddersfield Town's former Leeds United boss

Neil Warnock will leave his role as Huddersfield Town manager after the club’s game with Stoke City on Wednesday night.

The 74-year-old has hinted that this will not be his last job and he is widely expected to come back at Championship level in the new year when another team is struggling and has sacked their manager, just as the Terriers did last February when they were threatened with relegation.

Warnock, of course, saved them from the drop and will leave them in good health this week.

But his next job could be out of football and on the telly as a contestant on ‘I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here’.

What next for Neil Warnock after his Huddersfield Town exploits? (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The odds on the former Leeds United and Sheffield United manager taking part in this year’s ‘I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’ have been slashed to 3/1 on MyBettingSites after announcing he will leave his current job at Huddersfield.

Warnock was 14/1 to take part in the series in Australia, but his odds are now significantly shorter with a free diary.

Warnock recently revealed he was close to joining the 2020 version of the show, held in Wales

A MyBettingSites spokesperson said: “Love him or hate him, football manager Neil Warnock is a character that audiences can’t get enough of and we might be about to see a lot more of him now that he’s got a little more time on his hands after announcing he will leave Huddersfield.