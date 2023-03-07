Neil Warnock has told his Huddersfield Town youngsters he needs them to step up and hinted one or two could get their chance in the coming weeks, starting with tonight's Championship visit of Bristol City.

The 74-year-old has a reputation for leaning on senior figures he knows well but like much of his image, it is more nuanced than that.

Part of the Terriers' strategy since dropping out of the Premier League has been to try and recruit talented – and cut-price – players as young adults and try to develop them into senior figures.

It means that three games into his second spell as manager, Warnock has the option to bring in potentially more fearless players as his side looks to make up the seven-point gap to safety from the bottom of the table, although it carries risks too.

"In a situation like this you might as well look at one or two lads now and give them an opportunity to show what they can do," argued Warnock. "With no disrespect to the squad, the players who have been here have put themselves in this situation.

"Whilst we've still got to go for results, if the opportunity comes to play one or two lads, we've got to give them an opportunity."

Left-back Jaheim Headley, 21, has impressed since returning from a loan spell at Harrogate Town but injured his hamstring against Coventry and will miss the game against the Robins. Twenty-year-old goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic did well in Warnock's first game, 2-1 victory over Birmingham City, but was exposed in the two defeats that followed, conceding four against Burnley and Coventry City.

Ben Jackson, Brodie Spencer and Pat Jones have been involved in the first team this season but not since Warnock took over, and Brahima Diarra is pushing for a maiden start under the veteran manager having been used from the bench in the last two matches.

PUSHING FOR A START: Brahima Diarra has been a substitute in Huddersfield Town's last two matches

Warnock is wary of asking too much of his senior men.

"The problem at the moment, and it has happened all season, the confidence is so low you've got to be a little bit careful," he cautioned.

"You talk to the senior players more but sometimes the senior players need more lifting than the young lads with nothing to lose.

"You have to deal with the different age groups differently.

"Sometimes the older ones need an arm around their shoulder and the young ones just need an opportunity because we need their energy. We're going to need some of the young lads to step up now.

"It's a fascinating challenge. It's one I probably didn't need but it's galvanised everybody. I want to try and get everyone singing from the same hymn sheet.

