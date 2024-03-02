Dale Taylor opened the scoring for the Chairboys and the hosts regained the lead again after Sam Cosgrove had drawn level for Barnsley. However, the Reds roared back to seal a 4-2 win at Adams Park.

The victory was Barnsley’s third on the bounce and provided another boost to their hopes of escaping League One.

Speaking after the game, Collins said: “The resilience they’ve shown after going behind and then going behind again, to come back was fantastic. The quality of our play when we put it together caused Wycombe real problems. We created some really good moments and the quality of a couple of our goals was excellent.

Barnsley boss Neill Collins led his side to victory over Wycombe Wanderers. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“So I think overall, coming away from home against a team that’s made it really difficult for teams at home recently is all positive.”

Barnsley’s performance was far from polished but Collins insisted he would be leaving Adams Park with more positives to ponder than negatives.

He said: “I think we were the victims of our downfall with respect to the two goals we gave away and then when we did go 4-2 in the lead we contrived to give up two or three chances just from poor choices.