Neill Collins on a milestone evening for Barnsley FC midfielder Luca Connell plus an update on fellow schemer Josh Benson
The former Bolton and Celtic player, outstanding in his maiden season for the Reds in 2022-23 - which saw him named in the division's team of the year - was laid low by a debilitating illness in pre-season, which ruled him out for the first third of the current campaign.
The schemer has been making incremental steps in his path back to the first team in recent weeks and after coming on as a substitute in the first game against Horsham, he started in Tuesday's 3-0 victory in West Sussex.
Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Collins, whose side produced a much-needed reaction from Saturday's poor League One loss at Derby County, said: "You cannot overestimate just how important having him back - on and off the field - is.
"He has a real intensity that this club is renowned for and that's why the fans love him.
"We missed that on Saturday. I thought the intensity of the team considering the magnitude of the game was way below par. But any game you play for Barnsley, the one thing the fans ask for is intensity.
"We gave that and for whatever reason, it wasn't there on Saturday. We cannot have that again this season, no matter who we are playing."
Barnsley put the replay to bed with a dominant and thoroughly professional first half, which saw goals arrive from Nicky Cadden and a brace from John McAtee - including a glorious chip to make it 3-0.
The Reds will visit League Two strugglers Sutton in round two.
Collins, whose side return to action in the EFL Trophy at Bradford City next Tuesday, said: "I think you have got to give the players a lot of credit. The first half was excellent and all the things we wanted to be.
"We got ourselves in this situation and rectified it. It was a really good learning experience. We learnt some harsh lessons (from the first game) and put them right. We showed the right mentality, not just from the first tie, but Derby on Saturday.
"All three goals had great aspects about them and the chip over the keeper was a touch of class.”
Meanwhile, Collins has confirmed that injury-jinxed midfielder Josh Benson is going to be out of action for another spell after limping off in the weekend loss at Derby.
The Scot said: "Josh Benson is going to be out. We are going to have to wait to just know exactly how long.
"But it is not going to be a quick fix. It's such a shame for the player. He's worked so hard."