It’s been a ‘curate’s egg’ of a season in that regard for the Oakwell outfit.

In the first 15 minutes of games, they have conceded ten goals. It is the worst tally in the division bar none, in terms of openings to games for the slow-starting Reds.

Compare and contrast with their numbers at the end of matches from the 76th minute onwards, where the figures are far more favourable.

Barnsley FC head coach Neill Collins. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

All told, they have scored an outstanding divisional-best tally of 16 goals in that time span, including their last three goals which have earned them a total of four points from losing positions. All have arrived in the dying minutes.

The Jekyll-and-Hyde side of Barnsley has been manifested in the two recent games with Leyton Orient and Shrewsbury Town, when they have trailed early on and hit back at the death.

Should Barnsley iron out those deficiencies which have afflicted them at the beginning of several matches then they will make life a fair bit easier for themselves in the run-in.

Head coach Neill Collins, whose side earned a draw at Shrewsbury following Herbie Kane’s 92nd-minute penalty, said: “It’s been a trend since the start of the season.

"We’ve had periods where we have not done it and been very successful. But it gives us a mountain to climb and then, of course, our finishing at times could have been better.

"It’s something we have addressed and spoken about and the players know the answers in respect of what you’d expect; defend first, concentrate and maybe keep things simple early on.

"We’ll maybe need a deeper look. It is a personnel thing? You look at performances and it (Tuesday) was a ‘winning’ performance really.

"But we’ll have a look at it as a group to try and find a solution as that’s our job.

"If we do and keep everything else the same, then we’ve a top team.”

Equally, Collins is right to be more inclined to focus on the glass-is-half-full side of his team, which showcased a group of players whose resolve and spirit at the end of matches is a handy weapon at their disposal, certainly going into the pivotal season-defining final third of the campaign.

The Scot, whose fourth-placed side have been beaten just once in 15 away league fixtures this term and head to Fleetwood this weekend – the Reds’ only away league defeat was on November 11 – continued: “The Barnsley fans must be so proud of the team, as there was no frustration at 75 (minutes) thinking ‘it is not going to be our night’.

"They just kept going and even when we got that goal, you thought we’d go on and get the winner if there was one more chance.

"There is lots more to be positive about and the resilience that this team has got is going to be a big factor.

"Our mentality is very strong. Is it a mentality thing early in games? That’s what we need to look at.