Neill Collins on following Barnsley FC from afar and reacting to play-off final pain

NEILL COLLINS'S previous work location was 4,340 miles away from his new place of employment at Barnsley.

Despite the considerable distance between Florida and South Yorkshire, it did not stop the new Reds head coach from paying close attention to events at Oakwell in 2022-23, due to the presence of his former Tampa Bay assistant Martin Paterson.

Collins, who has pledged to adopt the same 'aggressive' and 'front-foot' playing style which serves the club so far last term, said: "I was quite aware of the stature of Barnsley and I followed the club more closely last year as Martin was here and was an ex-assistant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know the potential and how unfortunate the team was not to go all the way and win promotion.

New Barnsley FC head coach Neill Collins, pictured at his first training session at Oakwell. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"I certainly paid attention and I could see some of the same traits that me and Martin had worked together on at Tampa.

"I did catch certain parts of the play-offs and to play like that in the final with ten men says a lot about the group - not just about how they played, but the tactics."

Barnsley lost out in the cruellest way imaginable in the League One play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday on May 29, with Collins having himself felt Wembley pain against a Yorkshire rival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scot was part of the Sheffield United side who lost on penalties to Huddersfield Town in the third-tier showpiece in 2012 and acknowledges that his Reds side face a test of their mental fortitude next season.

He commented: "You can say all the right things after a defeat like that, but it's very tough. It's like anything in life - how do you respond to adversity.

"Do you use it as the fuel to bring you back stronger next year or do you feel sorry for yourself. Genuinely, people who get to this (next) level do so by standing up to it.