Neill Collins on following Barnsley FC from afar and reacting to play-off final pain

Despite the considerable distance between Florida and South Yorkshire, it did not stop the new Reds head coach from paying close attention to events at Oakwell in 2022-23, due to the presence of his former Tampa Bay assistant Martin Paterson.
Collins, who has pledged to adopt the same 'aggressive' and 'front-foot' playing style which serves the club so far last term, said: "I was quite aware of the stature of Barnsley and I followed the club more closely last year as Martin was here and was an ex-assistant.
"I know the potential and how unfortunate the team was not to go all the way and win promotion.
"I certainly paid attention and I could see some of the same traits that me and Martin had worked together on at Tampa.
"I did catch certain parts of the play-offs and to play like that in the final with ten men says a lot about the group - not just about how they played, but the tactics."
Barnsley lost out in the cruellest way imaginable in the League One play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday on May 29, with Collins having himself felt Wembley pain against a Yorkshire rival.
The Scot was part of the Sheffield United side who lost on penalties to Huddersfield Town in the third-tier showpiece in 2012 and acknowledges that his Reds side face a test of their mental fortitude next season.
He commented: "You can say all the right things after a defeat like that, but it's very tough. It's like anything in life - how do you respond to adversity.
"Do you use it as the fuel to bring you back stronger next year or do you feel sorry for yourself. Genuinely, people who get to this (next) level do so by standing up to it.
"I have been there and lost play-off finals. Funnily enough, we started off the following season (2012-13) really well as it does drive you on and inspire you."It's a long road, but you have got to start now. That's what we will be pushing for - can we be better than last year."