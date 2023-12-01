All Sections
Neill Collins on the 'discernible change' in Barnsley FC striker Sam Cosgrove

NEILL COLLINS believes that a ‘discernible change’ in Sam Cosgrove augurs well for the winter grind ahead for Barnsley.
Leon Wobschall
Leon Wobschall
Published 1st Dec 2023

After a testing opening to his Oakwell career, the late summer window signing was afforded the psychological boost of his first Reds’ goal on Tuesday, a dramatic - if bizarre - late strike to win three precious points against Wycombe.

It followed on from the striker’s impressive cameo from the bench at Lincoln on Saturday.

Collins, whose side ended a difficult spell with their first registered victory in six in midweek, said: "I am really pleased. I think Sam would be the first to admit that in the first month or two, he wasn't maybe at his best and carrying a couple of little niggling injuries.

"But I have seen a distinct change in the past couple of weeks and a player who is going to really help us push on.

"That's two games in a row now where Sam has really given us the impetus to just raise our levels."He'd probably have a couple of opportunities that he'd like back, but he definitely helped the momentum come in our favour, so I am really pleased.

"That is what having a squad is all about - impacting off the bench and being able to change things."

