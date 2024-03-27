The fifth–placed Reds must now mentally attune themselves for a hectic run home, which sees them negotiate eight games in 29 days.

A top-two finish looks a long shot, but is by no means out of the question, with Neill Collins’s side having two games in hand on second-placed Derby County, who are seven points clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A shock Rams defeat at Northampton Town has given hope to Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Barnsley, with some key fixtures still to come before season’s end to keep things in the melting point.

Barnsley FC head coach Neill Collins. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Reds chief Collins, whose side face an Easter programme against struggling duo Cambridge United and Burton Albion, said: "I think we have a nice blend of lads who have experienced it (before) and equally lads who haven’t.

"Hunger is the big word for me and it’s having that real hunger and desire to see it across the line and I think we have got that in abundance.

"A big part is trying to deal with what you think is the right thing - and if you think it’s the right thing all season, not to change too much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we’ve a good process and the players buy into that. Equally, it’s about trying to refocus the mind and keeping everyone focused for the task in hand."

Barnsley and Posh are the top-two outsiders, with the bulk the pressure being on two ex-Premier League clubs in Derby and Bolton.