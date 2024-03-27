Neill Collins on the key ingredient for Barnsley FC as they bid to keep top-two hopes alive in League One over Easter
The fifth–placed Reds must now mentally attune themselves for a hectic run home, which sees them negotiate eight games in 29 days.
A top-two finish looks a long shot, but is by no means out of the question, with Neill Collins’s side having two games in hand on second-placed Derby County, who are seven points clear.
A shock Rams defeat at Northampton Town has given hope to Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Barnsley, with some key fixtures still to come before season’s end to keep things in the melting point.
Reds chief Collins, whose side face an Easter programme against struggling duo Cambridge United and Burton Albion, said: "I think we have a nice blend of lads who have experienced it (before) and equally lads who haven’t.
"Hunger is the big word for me and it’s having that real hunger and desire to see it across the line and I think we have got that in abundance.
"A big part is trying to deal with what you think is the right thing - and if you think it’s the right thing all season, not to change too much.
"I think we’ve a good process and the players buy into that. Equally, it’s about trying to refocus the mind and keeping everyone focused for the task in hand."
Barnsley and Posh are the top-two outsiders, with the bulk the pressure being on two ex-Premier League clubs in Derby and Bolton.
Striker Sam Cosgrove added: “Barnsley are definitely a big club in themselves, but in the last few years, we have had some giants in League One. Naturally the press and focus grativiates towards them, but going under the radar can definitely be an advantage."