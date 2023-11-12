NEILL COLLINS lamented his Barnsley team’s failure to deal with “direct play” after they fell to defeat at Pride Park.

The Rams ended Barnsley’s unbeaten away run in League One as James Collins scored twice in a 3-0 victory.

Collins fired in a first-half penalty and struck again after Craig Forsyth scored to condemn Barnsley to their first defeat on the road this season.

Derby started strongly with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing causing problems on the left although Joe Wildsmith had to turn behind an Adam Phillips free-kick in the 21st minute.

But Derby went ahead in the 35th minute when Jordan Williams pushed over Collins to concede a penalty which the striker confidently converted.

The home side were worth their lead and extended it in the 48th minute with Forsyth ghosting in to score with a low finish.

A repeat of that move brought Derby a third in the 63rd minute with Forsyth again getting in on the left to fire in a shot which Ben Killip saved but Collins bundled in the rebound.

Tom Barkhuizen fired over and Louie Sibley rattled the bar as Derby enjoyed a comprehensive victory.

“Up until the third goal, I didn’t think there was anything in the game,” said Barnsley boss Collins afterwards.

“We were behind to the penalty at half-time which I thought was more than recoverable but the second and third goals, to lose goals to direct play and you’re 3-0 down.

“I thought there was nothing between the teams, there wasn’t really clear-cut chances for either team, it was a good tight game but then it quickly unfolded because we didn’t deal with direct play.

“We have dealt with that type of play and we’ve kept a lot of clean sheets but you’re coming up against a better calibre of opposition today and we just didn’t deal with it and that was the one aspect which was really frustrating.

“At times, had we shown a little more devilment and intensity it could have been there for us in the first 60 minutes but we didn’t.”

​Derby County: Wildsmith, Nyambe (Bradley 75), Nelson, Cashin, Forsyth, Hourihane, Barkhuizen (Sibley 85), Smith, Bird, Mendez-Laing (Wilson 52), Collins. Unused substitutes: Weston, Fornah, Robinson, Vickers.

Barnsley: Killip, Williams, De Gevigney, McCart, O'Keeffe (Cotter 69), Russell, Styles (Benson 69), Cadden, Phillips (Jalo 69), Watters (McAtee 46), Cole, Benson (Shepherd 75). Unused substitutes: Dodgson, Flavell.