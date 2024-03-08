Neill Collins on why Barnsley FC's late pain against Bolton Wanderers could yet prove timely in their League One season
Time will show how things transpire in that regard for Barnsley, who were destined to move level on points with second-placed Derby on Tuesday with a game in hand, only for a penalty rebound in the eighth minute of stoppage time from Bolton’s Randell Williams to dash their hopes in a 2-2 draw.
Instead, Wanderers’ dramatic leveller in front of their ecstatic travelling fans ensured it was they who found themselves in second at the end of a see-saw encounter.
Barnsley were understandably sore in the immediate aftermath of events and it will have continued to hurt for a day or so after.
But Reds head coach Neill Collins believes it is important to look at the bigger picture.
There are still seven weeks still to go in the regular season, with Barnsley having 11 games, just under a quarter of the campaign in numerical terms, left.
Three points adrift of Bolton, the Reds have played a game less.
Collins, whose side host another form team in Lincoln City at Oakwell on Saturday, said: "We did everything we could the other night and were desperate to win. If we’d won, it would have been a big statement.
"But we wouldn’t have been given any prizes and if anything, we’d have had a bigger target on our backs.
"I always believe that it’s a lesson maybe better learned this way than with three games before the end of the season.
"Players have shown they can learn these lessons and as a group, we can.”
Barnsley’s strong jaw and ability to bounce back from some adversity was displayed in their reverse fixture at their weekend opponents.
Towards the end of a difficult November, a month which saw the club kicked out of the FA Cup for an administrative error, the Reds were pegged back late on in a 2-2 draw at Sincil Bank.
It was a day when some of the club’s away support were critical of Collins. How things have moved on since.
The Scot added: "At the time (in November), there was a lot going on, on and off the field.
"It was a tough moment in time. Performance-wise, we were excellent and it would have been a huge win. We lost a late goal to a set-piece and it felt a bit of a loss at the time as we played so well.
"Generally we have responded really well from those moments and over the past four months, the players have put together a lot more results which have made them feel much more positive."
Meanwhile, Collins has lauded the impact of midfielder Adam Phillips, named as League One’s player of the month for February.
Team-mate Herbie Kane scooped the award in December.
Collins added: "I think the reason you get these rewards is that you step up in these big moments and there were none better than Leyton Orient in Adam scoring two and against Derby. He’s been exceptional.”