Neill Collins opens up on the subject of criticism from Barnsley FC supporters
But in the modern football world, it’s not unheard of either.
Which brings us to Neill Collins, with the Barnsley chief given stick from some visiting supporters during the first half of Monday’s victory at Burton Albion.
The Reds trailed at half time, but got their act together on the restart to record a precious and welcome 3-1 win.
Four days on and Collins remains philosophical over the criticism and has the thick skin to cope with it.
As a fan himself in his younger days - he was a Kilmarnock supporter - he also understands the emotions of club followers.
Collins, whose fifth-placed side are eight points adrift of second-placed Derby County with two games in hand, said: “Maybe, it’s a sign of the times that we (managers) come under pressure.
"But listen, we wouldn’t have it any other way. We all want to be in these positions and it’s just par for the course.
"I do think social media heightens everything as I think everyone has got a voice and it probably carries more weight at times than it necessarily should.
"A big thing for me is recognising that fans want the best for this club. Equally, they don’t always know what is going on inside the building.
"For example, how were they to know that Adam Phillips and Macca (John McAtee) were under the weather and unable to start (at Burton).
"My initial impression would have been ‘why are they are the bench because they are good players?’
"But these are all decisions you need to take. It’s about recognising that we are privy to a lot of information that other people don’t know, so therefore we have to accept that various people jump to certain conclusions.
"Obviously, at times, they can’t hear all the information; then they would be more understanding.”
Collins reports no fresh injury issues for Saturday’s trip to Charlton Athletic.
Robbie Cundy is unlikely to be involved again after a slight hamstring issue ruled him out on Monday.