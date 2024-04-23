The Reds parted company with Collins on Monday afternoon, with the Scot understood to have been taken completely by surprise after being informed of the move.

There is not word yet regarding the future of his assistant Jon Stead, who came to the club with him last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Devaney will take interim charge as the Oakwell outfit are now searching for their 11th permanent head coach/manager in just over eight years..Collins has paid the price for the club’s poor run of late-season form.

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins, who has been dramatically sacked by the Oakwell club. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The Reds, who were automatic promotion candidates in League One at the start of the spring, have won just twice in their past 11 matches and taken just nine points to put their play-off place in jeopardy ahead of Saturday’s game against Northampton Town at Oakwell.

Collins had been criticised by supporters in recent times and was booed after Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Blackpool, the Reds’ fourth successive league reverse.

More pertinently, the club’s very disappointing recent results sequence was resonating in the boardroom, with the weekend defeat at Bloomfield Road proving the final straw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move to sack Collins, 44, represents the first major decision taken on club matters by director of football Mladen Sormaz and chief executive officer Jon Flatman, who were appointed in their respective roles earlier this year.

A statement read: “Barnsley can confirm the departure of head coach Neill Collins.

"Collins was appointed last summer and despite several positive spells throughout the season, recent results have left the board of directors feeling that a change is needed."

Director of football Mladen Sormaz commented: “Neill has been extremely professional throughout the period with which I have worked with him, he has done everything he can do to push the team in the direction we all want Barnsley to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has conducted himself with professionalism and commitment throughout the period I have worked with him.

"However, with a crucial season conclusion ahead of us, we feel that now is the right time to make a change.

"We thank the fans for their continued support and urge you all to back the team this Saturday against Northampton. We will update supporters in the coming days.

"We would like to thank Neill for his efforts during his time at the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory at the weekend will confirm a play-off place, although a draw or even a loss could see Barnsley finish in the top six with it being dependent on the results of Lincoln City, Oxford United and Blackpool.