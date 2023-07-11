NEW BARNSLEY head coach Neill Collins has given an insight into his playing approach and has stressed that his ethos is very similar to the ‘aggressive’ and ‘front-foot’ style which served the Reds so well in 2022-23 and took them to within one victory of an instant return to the Championship.

The former Sheffield United and Leeds United defender introduced himself to players and staff at Oakwell on Monday following his arrival from Tampa Bay Rowdies.

On what fans can expect from his side, Collins - speaking in a club interview - said: "It is very similar to what you saw last year and to try and build on that.

"I am sure if Michael (Duff) had been here, he'd have wanted to take it on and make it better and I have, first of all, to try and sustain what he did and then try and make it better.

New Barnsley FC head coach Neill Collins, pictured in training at Oakwell. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"I want us to be aggressive and on the front foot and be a team who excites the fans and what excites the fan is scoring goals.

"Ultimately, as a football fan, it's about knowing how watching a team makes you feel. Whether you are ahead or behind, you want a team who you can relate to.

"I also want the team to be adaptable. I want us to be free-flowing and attacking, but there will be days where we are not at our best over all the games. Can we grind in and be organised to get something.

Meanwhile, Collins admits that time is of the essence after starting work at Oakwell with under four weeks to go before the start of the new 2023-24 season.

He will be assisted by ex-Blades, Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Harrogate Town marksman Jon Stead and Reds stalwart Martin Devaney.

The Scot impressed in his time in the USL Championship with Tampa Bay Rowdies - who finished top of the table in 2020, with the 39-year-old named as the coach of the year in 2021.

He signed off with the Rowdies at the weekend and soon jetted across the Atlantic to his new place of employment.

It's been a whirlwind time for Collins, whose side kick-off their League One campaign at home to Port Vale on August 5.

Collins, who has signed a two-year deal with the Reds - having been keen to earn a chance in the EFL - said: "It's quite surreal.

"Just because of how quickly it happened. If you'd have told me ten days ago that I would be sat here, I wouldn't have believed you. But I am, and I'm so excited.

"There's no getting away from the fact the season starts soon - we've got to be aware of that.

"The big thing for me is to watch the players up close and building on the aspects we had last year. Day by day, trying to get better.