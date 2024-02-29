All Sections
New date for Bradford City's League Two trip to Barrow

Bradford City's League Two game at Barrow has been moved to April.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 29th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 12:04 GMT

The sides had been due to face each other on Saturday, only for the game to be postponed at short notice because of a waterlogged pitch.

But the teams have been quick to find a new date, and have settled on April 9, kicking off at 7.45pm.

The match now falls between Saturday games at home to Gillingham and away to Salford City.

NEW DATE: Bradford CityNEW DATE: Bradford City
NEW DATE: Bradford City

Tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid, though supporters no longer able to attend the rearranged fixture will be able to request a refund from Monday by contacting the Valley Parade Ticket Office.

The fixture will also be available to stream for £10 in the UK with an iFollow video match pass.

