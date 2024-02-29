New date for Bradford City's League Two trip to Barrow
The sides had been due to face each other on Saturday, only for the game to be postponed at short notice because of a waterlogged pitch.
But the teams have been quick to find a new date, and have settled on April 9, kicking off at 7.45pm.
The match now falls between Saturday games at home to Gillingham and away to Salford City.
Tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid, though supporters no longer able to attend the rearranged fixture will be able to request a refund from Monday by contacting the Valley Parade Ticket Office.
The fixture will also be available to stream for £10 in the UK with an iFollow video match pass.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.