New date revealed for Bradford City's EFL Trophy group encounter with Yorkshire rivals Barnsley FC

BRADFORD CITY’S all-Yorkshire EFL Trophy group game with Barnsley at Valley Parade has rearranged for Tuesday, November 21 - with a 7.30pm kick-off.

The White Rose clash was originally scheduled to take place seven days earlier on Tuesday, November 14.

But with Barnsley in FA Cup first-round replay action at non-league outfit Horsham on that night, the group match has now been rescheduled.

Both City and the Reds have both qualified for the last 32 of the competition and boast 100 per cent records with two wins apiece from their previous group fixtures against Grimsby Town and Manchester City under-21s.