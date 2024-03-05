The sides had been due to meet in the west Midlands on March 16, but the game had to be postponed because of Coventry's run to the FA Cup quarter-finals, leaving the Tigers without a game for a three-week period which also takes in the international break.

They will spend five days during that time at a warm-weather training camp in Turkey.

The new date is April 23, kicking off at 7.45pm.

PLAY IT AGAIN: Hull City's Aaron Connolly takes a shot in September's reverse fixture

The match will be Hull's penultimate away game of the season.