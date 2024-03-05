New date set for Hull City's Championship game at Coventry City

Hull City's Championship game at fellow play-off hopefuls Coventry City will now take place in late April.
Stuart Rayner
Published 5th Mar 2024, 11:00 GMT

The sides had been due to meet in the west Midlands on March 16, but the game had to be postponed because of Coventry's run to the FA Cup quarter-finals, leaving the Tigers without a game for a three-week period which also takes in the international break.

They will spend five days during that time at a warm-weather training camp in Turkey.

The new date is April 23, kicking off at 7.45pm.

PLAY IT AGAIN: Hull City's Aaron Connolly takes a shot in September's reverse fixturePLAY IT AGAIN: Hull City's Aaron Connolly takes a shot in September's reverse fixture
The match will be Hull's penultimate away game of the season.

The Tigers are sixth in the table, in the final play-off spot. Last season's finalists are ninth, five points back, with 11 games to play for each side.

