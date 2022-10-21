He finds himself back in an identical position, at his hometown club, just over 30 days later.

The break may have been short, but Schofield feels he has still been afforded enough time to evaluate where he fell short in his time at the John Smith's Stadium - and conversely what he was happy with

That window of reflection and soul-searching is likely to be to Rovers' benefit.

New Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield (left) with director of football operations James Coppinger (right). Picture: Heather King/Doncaster Rovers.

The 42-year-old's experience at Town may have disappointing and chastening in the final analysis, yet it was invaluable all the same.

He will certainly be more prepared for what he is coming into at Doncaster.

Schofield, who started his playing career at Doncaster non-league outfit Brodsworth Welfare, said: "When I left my previous my club, I spent a good week reflecting on what went well and why, what went wrong and how I could improve it.

"I think from an experience point of view it was massive.

"There were some really good things going on in my time there as a coach and definitely certain things that I can improve on which I’m looking to implement in my time at Doncaster Rovers.

“I’m a big believer that things happen for a reason sometimes. The way I left my previous club was difficult to deal with initially but when this opportunity came up, it was a case of this might be what’s meant to be for me. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.”

Schofield, who has signed a one-year rolling deal, beat former Rovers captain Graeme Lee to the position.

The recruitment process was led by director of football operations James Coppinger, who revealed that the due diligence undertaken on Schofield helped convince him and the club’s hierarchy to plump for him.

He added: "I’ve spoken to quite a lot of people about him. I went into Huddersfield about eight months ago when he was the B team manager and there was a lot of good things said about him at the time.