NEW DONCASTER ROVERS signing Ian Lawlor says he has 'unfinished business' to complete for Grant McCann after making his Rovers return.

The Dubliner, 28, who has agreed a two-year deal to become McCann's first signing after leaving SPL side Dundee, is eager to repay the faith of the Doncaster chief, who boosted his confidence during his first spell in South Yorkshire.

Lawlor endured an injury-hit time during McCann's stint with Rovers in 2018-19, but was still offered fresh terms at the end of that campaign after making an impression.

Lawlor said: "I did my shoulder and I was out for quite a while but Grant was really good with me.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Ian Lawlor of Doncaster Rovers celebrates after the first goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers at Deepdale on January 06, 2019 in Preston, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“I was coming to the end of my contract and he rewarded me with a new deal. I said it at the time that I was really thankful for and I’ve never forgot that.

"He showed a lot of faith in me and when the phone call came from him about coming back, it was the same kind of conversation and it was a no-brainer for me.

"I felt like I had unfinished business with him. I wanted to pay him back more again and coming back to work with him again was a no-brainer."

The former Manchester City custodian was part of a successful Rovers side who were promoted from the fourth tier in 2016-17 and is eager to repeat that feat.

Lawlor, who joined Rovers first time around in January 2017, added: “We had a good promotion that season and when I spoke to the manager, that is our main aim for this season.

"We want to get out of this league and it’s something I really want to be a part of it.