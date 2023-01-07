New faces at Colchester United offer fresh challenge for Harrogate Town

Fiacre Kelleher, Arthur Read and Connor Wood have all joined the Essex club since the window opened this week.
Just three points separate the sides at the bottom of League Two, although Harrogate have played a game less. The Sulphurites came out of the festive period with four points from a possible nine and will look to put further distance between themselves and the bottom two this afternoon.
“We’ve got to be mindful defensively and do the ugly stuff better than we have been doing,” said Weaver. “It’ll be a difficult challenge, they’ve brought in several players already since the window opened, they are on the back of a decent couple of away games where they have competed well.
“We had a difficult afternoon away at Colchester last time out, we had a lot of young lads settling in at the time that really have progressed since, so we’re really looking forward to the encounter."
In other news, George Thomson has agreed a two-year contract extension at Harrogate which will see him remain at the club until the summer of 2025.
The midfielder joined the club in 2017 and has gone on to make over 250 appearances across three different divisions.