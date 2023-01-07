New faces at Colchester United offer fresh challenge for Harrogate Town

Simon Weaver feels Harrogate Town’s task against Colchester United has become all the more challenging following the U's quick start to the January transfer market.

Fiacre Kelleher, Arthur Read and Connor Wood have all joined the Essex club since the window opened this week.

Just three points separate the sides at the bottom of League Two, although Harrogate have played a game less. The Sulphurites came out of the festive period with four points from a possible nine and will look to put further distance between themselves and the bottom two this afternoon.

“We’ve got to be mindful defensively and do the ugly stuff better than we have been doing,” said Weaver. “It’ll be a difficult challenge, they’ve brought in several players already since the window opened, they are on the back of a decent couple of away games where they have competed well.

HARROGATE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Harrogate Town and Northampton Town at The EnviroVent Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Harrogate, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“We had a difficult afternoon away at Colchester last time out, we had a lot of young lads settling in at the time that really have progressed since, so we’re really looking forward to the encounter."

In other news, George Thomson has agreed a two-year contract extension at Harrogate which will see him remain at the club until the summer of 2025.

