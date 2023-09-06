New League Two record for Bradford City and Kenya recall for Clarke Oduor

BRADFORD CITY have set a new divisional record for the club for season-ticket sales - for the second year running.

The Bantams have confirmed a total of 15,054 sales of yearly tickets for the 2023-24 campaign.

The figure beats the club's previous fourth-tier record of 14,190, set last year.

Of the 15,054 sold, a total of 2,326 were to ‘new’ supporters, who did not hold a season ticket last year - an increase in almost 500 supporters on last year's ‘new’ supporters figure of 1,835.

Valley Parade, home of Bradford City AFC. Picture: Tony Johnson.

A total of 12,728 season ticket holders from last season elected to renew, with 1,462 choosing not to.

Having gone on sale in late March, frozen early-bird prices saw adults again charged at £198, equating to only £8.61 per game.

The sales period saw 6,451 supporters take advantage of the club’s interest-free direct-debit payment plan, an increase in 36 per cent on last season, to represent a 93 per cent increase over the last two years.

A break-down of the season-ticket sales confirmed that the club sold a total 7,810 adult season tickets for the 23-24 campaign.

A total of 2,041 'senior' tickets, alongside 1,971 'junior' season-tickets. A final tally of 1,312 'youth' season tickets were sold alongside 954 'young person' tickets.

A total of 670 ’25 yearers’ secured their place for 23-24, with the final figure also including 296 carers.

City utility player Clarke Oduor has been called up to represent the Kenya national team this week for their friendly against Qatar on Thursday.

Kenya will face the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts on Thursday (September 7) at the Al Janoub Stadium.

As a result, Oduor, who joined City in the summer, after previous spells at Yorkshire clubs Barnsley and Leeds United, will miss this weekend’s League Two home encounter with Grimsby Town on Saturday before travelling back to England next week.

Oduor, who can operate as a winger, wing-back, full-back and in midfield, joined City in the summer following his release from Barnsley. He signed a deal until the summer of 2026.

Having graduated from Leeds’s academy in 2017, the 23-year-old moved to Oakwell in 2019, making a total of 57 appearances for the Reds.