New Leeds United home kit: Fans wax lyrical over 'absolute stunner of a kit' modelled by young stars including Archie Gray and Darko Gyabi

Leeds United supporters have heaped praise on the club’s new home kit for the 2023/24 season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST

For the fourth consecutive campaign, Adidas are producing the club’s kits and the latest design was released today. Designed in association with Acid FC, the shirt pays homage to the club’s history with the use of peacock imagery and the classic royal blue and yellow colours.

While the kit itself nods to the club’s past, the players chosen to model it offered a glimpse into the future. Young stars Darko Gyabi, Archie Gray, Sonny Perkins and Mateo Joseph have all been pictured wearing the new kit.

Here is a selection of tweets shared by Leeds supporters following the kit release.

@DannyJParker87 said: “Class. Best home top we've had for a while. Just give us a yellow away top now please.”

@LUFCxRobbo said: "Absolute stunner of a kit.”

@UnitedRhinos72 said: “Definitely looks to be the best kit that Adidas have done so far.”

@Buybeckford said: “Fab our best home kit in a few years. Simplicity yet creative re stripes, size of shirt sponsor and collar. Just hope fabric light yet quality and keeps white after multiple washes.”

For the fourth consecutive campaign, Adidas are producing the club’s kits. Image: Leeds UnitedFor the fourth consecutive campaign, Adidas are producing the club’s kits. Image: Leeds United
@LUFCDATA said: “This is all kinds of awesome. Top work @LUFC.”

The kit is available to purchase online.

