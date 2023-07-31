The Premier League, EFL, FA and referees’ governing body PGMOL have launched a new charter for the 2023/24 season.

The measures have been introduced to promote “responsible behaviour” from players, managers and coaches at matches. In a statement released by the Premier League, it was stated there has been a “significant increase in unacceptable behaviour” towards match officials across the Premier League and in EFL and FA competitions.

Due to the belief among football authorities that actions within the professional game filter down to youth football, a new charter has been introduced in partnership with the League Managers Association (LMA) and the Professional Footballers Association (PFA).

Match officials will now be “empowered” to take more robust action when behaviour does not meet expected standards and stronger disciplinary action will be applied by the FA.

Measures introduced include coaching staff being unable to use technology to challenge decisions and the prevention of coaching staff entering the pitch to confront officials at half-time or full-time.

Occupants of the technical area who have been dismissed will also be unable to sit in the stand, return to the field of play after the match or conduct any post-match interviews with the media.

A section of the Premier League’s statement on the charter reads: “The plan focuses on three key areas: increasing awareness and knowledge of serious incidents and how to report them; enhancing reporting processes by making them clearer and more accessible; and a commitment to tackling ‘problem areas’ in the game where serious incidents are most prevalent. The outputs from the action plan will be rolled out across the season.”

