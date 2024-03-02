Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Huddersfield Town, a result that Ipswich Town later capitalised on with a win over Plymouth Argyle. The Tractor Boys have now returned to the top two, with Leeds now sat third.

Southampton made hard work of it but did secure victory against Birmingham City, closing the gap between the Saints and Leeds to three points.

It has also been eventful near the bottom of the table, where Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City boosted their survival hopes. However, Rotherham United look destined for League One after coming up short against Wednesday.

There is still a long way to go before anything is decided but at this stage of the season, it is difficult to resist predicting what the table will look like in May. Here is the latest predicted Championship table generated by Sky Bet odds.