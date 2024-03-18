A draw was not a particularly good result for Rotherham or Huddersfield when the two clubs locked horns at the New York Stadium. Wednesday have enjoyed a resurgence in recent weeks but were beaten 6-0 by Ipswich Town.

The win put the Tractor Boys back in the top two, although their return proved short-lived. Leeds hosted Millwall for a Sunday afternoon clash and emerged as 2-0 winners courtesy of goals from Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James.

With Leicester City in FA Cup action against Chelsea, the win put the Whites top of the table on 82 points. Elsewhere, Middlesbrough’s play-off hopes faded further with a draw against Blackburn Rovers, while Hull City had a weekend off.

Here is how the latest round of fixtures has impacted the predicted Championship table generated by Sky Bet odds.