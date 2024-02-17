All Sections
New outcome predicted in Championship following Middlesbrough shock v Leicester City and Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday boosts

It has been another thrilling day of Championship action and there were shocks involving Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.
Tom Coates
Tom Coates
Published 17th Feb 2024

Michael Carrick’s men brought an end to their slump in stylish fashion, overcoming league leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Down at the bottom, Sheffield Wednesday picked up a 2-0 win at Millwall to boost their survival hopes.

Victory for the Owls was made sweeter by defeats for Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United, who lost to Hull City and Watford respectively.

Leeds United continued their fine run of form with a win over Plymouth Argyle, putting themselves back in an automatic promotion slot.

Results across the board have changed the Championship table and pressure has been heaped on an array of clubs. Following the latest round of fixtures, here is the new predicted Championship table generated by Sky Bet odds.

Here is how the final Championship table is expected to look following the latest round of fixtures.

1. Predicted Championship table

Here is how the final Championship table is expected to look following the latest round of fixtures. Photo: Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire

Relegation odds: 1/500

2. 24. Rotherham United

Relegation odds: 1/500 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 4/9

3. 23. Sheffield Wednesday

Relegation odds: 4/9 Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 15/8

4. 22. Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 15/8 Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

