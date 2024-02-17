Michael Carrick’s men brought an end to their slump in stylish fashion, overcoming league leaders Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Down at the bottom, Sheffield Wednesday picked up a 2-0 win at Millwall to boost their survival hopes.

Victory for the Owls was made sweeter by defeats for Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United, who lost to Hull City and Watford respectively.

Leeds United continued their fine run of form with a win over Plymouth Argyle, putting themselves back in an automatic promotion slot.

Results across the board have changed the Championship table and pressure has been heaped on an array of clubs. Following the latest round of fixtures, here is the new predicted Championship table generated by Sky Bet odds.