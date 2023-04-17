All Sections
New outcome predicted in Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United and Crawley Town battle for survival - gallery

An updated look at who is predicted to get relegated from League Two as Harrogate Town fight for their lives

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST

Harrogate Town are unbeaten in their last five games as they look to secure their status as a Football League club for another year. The Yorkshire club fought back from 2-0 down against Doncaster Rovers to draw 2-2 over the weekend.

Simon Weaver’s side are currently sat in 21st place and are three points above the relegation zone with a game in-hand on the teams around them. Rochdale and Hartlepool United are in the bottom two with Crawley Town just a point above.

Here is an updated look at who is predicted to get relegated from League Two by data experts FiveThirtyEight...

58 points

1. 13. Tranmere

58 points

58 points

2. 14. Newport

58 points

57 points

3. 15. Crewe

57 points

56 points

4. 16. Walsall

56 points

