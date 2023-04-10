Bradford City kept pace with the promotion pack on Easter Monday with a much-needed win over Sutton – but what does it do for the League Two table now and where are the Bantams predicted to finish?

On-loan Crystal Palace winger Scott Banks fired the home side ahead on 12 minutes with an angled shot after being set up by Jamie Walker.

Bradford threatened to add to their lead and Sutton were grateful to the heroics of keeper Jack Rose who pulled off a tremendous save from Andy Cook’s header and then denied him again with an outstretched leg.

Sutton were given a great opportunity to equalise after half an hour when Lee Angol was tripped in the box by Bradford keeper Harry Lewis.

Mark Hughes's Bradford City are gunning for promotion (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

But Angol, who left Valley Parade for Sutton in January, crashed his penalty against the bar.

Harry Chapman gave Bradford some breathing space with a fine solo finish on 63 minutes.

Cook then made it three eight minutes later, holding off two defenders to fire his 27th goal of the season in all competitions.

Omar Bugiel nodded a late consolation for Sutton, whose play-off hopes are fading fast.

Meanwhile, Doncaster’s miserable season goes on as substitute George Lloyd ended Grimsby’s longest winless run of the season as his stoppage-time strike secured a 2-1 League Two comeback victory at Rovers.

Lloyd pounced in the sixth minute of time added on following a nasty injury to home defender Ben Nelson as Paul Hurst’s men picked up their first win in seven matches in all competitions and a first in Doncaster since 1989.

The Mariners had only levelled the scores in the 85th minute when centre-back Niall Maher had cancelled out Aidan Barlow’s first-half opener – his second goal in 46 outings for struggling Rovers.

Leaders Leyton Orient were held to a 2-2 home draw by Harrogate Town.

Here’s what it does to the League Two table after Easter Monday with the top three promoted automatically and fourth to seventh in the play-offs:

Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leyton Orient 40 +27 81 2 Northampton Town 41 +17 73 3 Stockport County 41 +24 70 4 Carlisle United 41 +23 70 5 Stevenage 40 +17 70 6 Bradford City 40 +16 68 7 Salford City 41 +16 66 8 Mansfield Town 40 +15 65

And here’s what data experts FiveThirtyEight.com predict will be the final outcome in the League Two promotion race.

Who finishes in the top three, and who has to settle for fourth to seventh and a place in the play-offs? And who misses out altogether?

Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leyton Orient 46 +28 89 2 Northampton Town 46 +17 80 3 Stockport County 46 +27 79 4 Stevenage 46 +19 79 5 Carlisle United 46 +23 77 6 Bradford City 46 +18 77 7 Salford City 46 +19 75 8 Mansfield Town 46 +17 75