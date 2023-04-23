On Saturday, all four teams won again.
Plymouth Argyle beat Cambridge 3-1 and Ipswich Town beat play-off chasing Peterborough United 3-0.
Sheffield Wednesday came from behind at a nervy Hillsborough to defeat Exeter 2-1, while Barnsley won yet again at Oakwell, this time Oxford United on the losing end in a 2-0 win for the Reds.
This is what it does to the current League One table.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth Argyle
|43
|30
|92
|2
|Ipswich Town
|43
|57
|91
|3
|Sheffield Wedesday
|44
|40
|90
|4
|Barnsley
|43
|38
|85
|5
|Bolton Wanderers
|43
|24
|75
|6
|Derby County
|44
|22
|75
And this is what data experts FiveThirtyEight predict will be the final outcome. With their technical algorithm simulating thousands of results, this is what they forecast will be the final table.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|P
|1
|Plymouth Argyle
|46
|33
|98
|P
|2
|Ipswich Town
|46
|60
|97
|Pl
|3
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|41
|94
|Pl
|4
|Barnsley
|46
|39
|90
|Pl
|5
|Bolton Wanderers
|46
|27
|81
|Pl
|6
|Derby County
|46
|22
|78
|7
|Peterborough United
|46
|19
|76
|8
|Wycombe Wanderers
|46
|11
|71
