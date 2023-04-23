All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Prince Louis’ birthday celebrated with smiling wheelbarrow photo
30 minutes ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
1 hour ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
2 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
3 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes

New outcome predicted in monumental League One promotion race between Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley FC, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle after all four win

It’s the most thrilling League One promotion race for years – not least the fact there are two Yorkshire clubs in there – but who will come out on top?

By Nick Westby
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 13:56 BST

On Saturday, all four teams won again.

Plymouth Argyle beat Cambridge 3-1 and Ipswich Town beat play-off chasing Peterborough United 3-0.

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind at a nervy Hillsborough to defeat Exeter 2-1, while Barnsley won yet again at Oakwell, this time Oxford United on the losing end in a 2-0 win for the Reds.

Callum Paterson scores the winning goal for Sheffield Wednesday against Exeter. But will it be enough? (Picture: Steve Ellis)Callum Paterson scores the winning goal for Sheffield Wednesday against Exeter. But will it be enough? (Picture: Steve Ellis)
Callum Paterson scores the winning goal for Sheffield Wednesday against Exeter. But will it be enough? (Picture: Steve Ellis)
Most Popular

This is what it does to the current League One table.

Pos Team P GD Pts
1 Plymouth Argyle 43 30 92
2 Ipswich Town 43 57 91
3 Sheffield Wedesday 44 40 90
4 Barnsley 43 38 85
5 Bolton Wanderers 43 24 75
6 Derby County 44 22 75
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And this is what data experts FiveThirtyEight predict will be the final outcome. With their technical algorithm simulating thousands of results, this is what they forecast will be the final table.

Pos Team P GD Pts
P 1 Plymouth Argyle 46 33 98
P 2 Ipswich Town 46 60 97
Pl 3 Sheffield Wednesday 46 41 94
Pl 4 Barnsley 46 39 90
Pl 5 Bolton Wanderers 46 27 81
Pl 6 Derby County 46 22 78
7 Peterborough United 46 19 76
8 Wycombe Wanderers 46 11 71

For more predictions visit FiveThirtyEight.com.

Related topics:Ipswich TownLeague OneYorkshirePeterborough UnitedBolton WanderersCambridge