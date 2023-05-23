In dramatic fashion, the battle for top flight survival has gone down to the wire and Leeds United , Leicester City and Everton will be playing for their Premier League lives on Sunday, May 28, the final day of the season.

Southampton’s fate has already been sealed but for the Whites, Foxes and Toffees, there remains the possibility of a late escape. Here is an updated look at how data experts FiveThirtyEight expect the bottom half of the Premier League to look when the final whistle of the 2022/23 campaign is blown.