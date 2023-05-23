All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

New outcome predicted in Premier League relegation battle between Leeds United, Everton and Leicester City after Foxes draw with Newcastle United

The three clubs still in danger of relegation to the Premier League will learn their fate very soon.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 10:20 BST

In dramatic fashion, the battle for top flight survival has gone down to the wire and Leeds United, Leicester City and Everton will be playing for their Premier League lives on Sunday, May 28, the final day of the season.

Southampton’s fate has already been sealed but for the Whites, Foxes and Toffees, there remains the possibility of a late escape. Here is an updated look at how data experts FiveThirtyEight expect the bottom half of the Premier League to look when the final whistle of the 2022/23 campaign is blown.

Here is how FiveThirtyEight think the battle for Premier League survival will play out.

1. Predicted finishes

Here is how FiveThirtyEight think the battle for Premier League survival will play out. Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
46 points

2. 11. Crystal Palace

46 points Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Photo Sales
45 points

3. 12. Chelsea

45 points Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Photo Sales
42 points

4. 13. Wolverhampton Wanderers

42 points Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:FoxesPremier LeagueEvertonNewcastle UnitedSouthampton