New outcome predicted in promotion race between Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Luton Town, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers - gallery

An updated look at who is predicted to gain promotion from the Championship this term

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

The race is on between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough to gain promotion to the Premier League. The Blades beat Norwich City 1-0 away this weekend courtesy of James McAtee’s winner in the second-half.

Boro, on the other hand, were thumped 4-2 away at Huddersfield Town in a result that has raised eyebrows across the division this weekend. Michael Carrick’s side are now six points behind 2nd place and have played a game more than their rivals.

Using data by FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at who is predicted to go up from the Championship based on the latest batch of results...

64 points

12. Preston

64 points

64 points

11. Sunderland

64 points

65 points

10. Watford

65 points

68 points

9. Coventry

68 points

