An updated look at who is predicted to gain promotion from the Championship this term

The race is on between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough to gain promotion to the Premier League. The Blades beat Norwich City 1-0 away this weekend courtesy of James McAtee’s winner in the second-half.

Boro, on the other hand, were thumped 4-2 away at Huddersfield Town in a result that has raised eyebrows across the division this weekend. Michael Carrick’s side are now six points behind 2nd place and have played a game more than their rivals.

Using data by FiveThirtyEight, here is a look at who is predicted to go up from the Championship based on the latest batch of results...

1 . 12. Preston 64 points Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

2 . 11. Sunderland 64 points Photo: FRANK REID 2022 Photo Sales

3 . 10. Watford 65 points Photo: Liam Smith Photo Sales

4 . 9. Coventry 68 points Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales