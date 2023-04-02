All Sections
New outcome predicted in promotion race between Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle - gallery

An updated look at who is predicted to get promoted from League One this season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 15:30 BST

The promotion race is heating up in League One as clubs battle it out to get to the Championship. Barnsley won 5-0 at home to Morecambe this weekend and bounced back from their away loss at Exeter City in impressive fashion at Oakwell.

Sheffield Wednesday are now winless in their last five league outings after they drew 1-1 against Lincoln City at Hillsborough. Darren Moore’s side remain top of the table though above Plymouth Argyle but the Pilgrims have a game in hand.

Here is an updated look at where the Yorkshire pair are predicted to finish by data experts FiveThirtyEight...

61 points

1. 12. Exeter

61 points

64 points

2. 11. Charlton

64 points

64 points

3. 10. Shrewsbury

64 points

73 points

4. 9. Portsmouth

73 points Photo: Jason Brown

