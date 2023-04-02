An updated look at who is predicted to get promoted from League One this season

The promotion race is heating up in League One as clubs battle it out to get to the Championship. Barnsley won 5-0 at home to Morecambe this weekend and bounced back from their away loss at Exeter City in impressive fashion at Oakwell.

Sheffield Wednesday are now winless in their last five league outings after they drew 1-1 against Lincoln City at Hillsborough. Darren Moore’s side remain top of the table though above Plymouth Argyle but the Pilgrims have a game in hand.

Here is an updated look at where the Yorkshire pair are predicted to finish by data experts FiveThirtyEight...

