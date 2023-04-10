The Owls beat struggling Accrington Stanley 3-0 at Hillsborough to end a worrying six-game winless run.
And Barnsley edged a nervy encounter with Shrewsbury, 2-1.
While that was happening, leaders Plymouth lost for only the second time at Home Park this season as Lincoln won 2-0.
And Ipswich were set to go top of the league only for Cheltenham to snatch a late 1-1 draw.
It all means this for the current League One table.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheffield Wednesday
|41
|+39
|84
|2
|Plymouth Argyle
|40
|+26
|83
|3
|Ipswich Town
|40
|+47
|82
|4
|Barnsley
|40
|+32
|78
|5
|Peterborough United
|41
|+23
|70
|6
|Bolton Wanderers
|40
|+22
|68
|7
|Derby County
|41
|+20
|68
|8
|Wycombe Wanderers
|41
|+13
|65
|9
|Portsmouth
|41
|+10
|63
And what does it mean for the promotion race? Well, data experts FiveThirtyEight.com have crunched the numbers and here’s the new predicted League One finishing positions.
The number crunchers have reacted swiftly to the Bank Holiday Monday results to determine who gets promoted in first and second and who finishes in 3rd to 6th and in the play-offs.
|Pos
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ipswich Town
|46
|+53
|94
|2
|Sheffield Wednesday
|46
|+43
|94
|3
|Plymouth Argyle
|46
|+30
|94
|4
|Barnsley
|46
|+37
|89
|5
|Bolton Wanderers
|46
|+27
|80
|6
|Peterborough United
|46
|+25
|78
|7
|Derby County
|46
|+22
|76
|8
|Wycombe Wanderers
|46
|+16
|74
|9
|Portsmouth
|46
|+11
|71
For more details visit FiveThirtyEight.com