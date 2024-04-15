Plymouth Argyle kicked off the weekend by stunning the Foxes with a 1-0 win, before Leeds were defeated by Blackburn Rovers in the Saturday lunchtime game.
Ipswich then had a golden opportunity but failed to grasp it, drawing 1-1 with Middlesbrough at Portman Road. The Tractor Boys remain top but are just one point above Leicester and two above Leeds.
Down at the bottom, Huddersfield Town were on track to secure a vital victory away at Bristol City before a late Nahki Wells penalty shattered Terrier hearts. Sheffield Wednesday also had a frustrating 1-1 draw, at home against at Stoke City.
There were also twists in the hunt for the play-offs, as Hull City jumped three places to seventh with a stylish 3-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.
With battles at both ends of the Championship table proving fascinatingly intense, predictions are being made across fanbases. However, the second tier is notoriously difficult to cast forecasts for.
Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the Championship table to look at the end of the season.
