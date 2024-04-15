New predicted Championship table after major Leeds United, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town shocks, Hull City twist and Huddersfield Town blow

There were major twists in the Championship promotion race over the weekend, as Leeds United, Leicester City and Ipswich Town all failed to win.
Tom Coates
Published 15th Apr 2024, 11:10 BST

Plymouth Argyle kicked off the weekend by stunning the Foxes with a 1-0 win, before Leeds were defeated by Blackburn Rovers in the Saturday lunchtime game.

Ipswich then had a golden opportunity but failed to grasp it, drawing 1-1 with Middlesbrough at Portman Road. The Tractor Boys remain top but are just one point above Leicester and two above Leeds.

Down at the bottom, Huddersfield Town were on track to secure a vital victory away at Bristol City before a late Nahki Wells penalty shattered Terrier hearts. Sheffield Wednesday also had a frustrating 1-1 draw, at home against at Stoke City.

There were also twists in the hunt for the play-offs, as Hull City jumped three places to seventh with a stylish 3-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

With battles at both ends of the Championship table proving fascinatingly intense, predictions are being made across fanbases. However, the second tier is notoriously difficult to cast forecasts for.

Here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the Championship table to look at the end of the season.

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look.

1. Supercomputer predicts final Championship table

Here is how the supercomputer expects the final Championship table to look. Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Predicted points: 29

2. 24. Rotherham United

Predicted points: 29 Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Predicted points: 45

3. 23. Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points: 45 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Predicted points: 48

4. 22. Huddersfield Town

Predicted points: 48 Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

