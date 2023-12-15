The latest predicted Championship table has thrown up some shock finishes for the likes of Leeds United, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and Hull City.

The second tier rarely fails to excite and this term has been among the most thrilling in recent years. Leicester City have surprised few with their ascent to the top of the table, but Ipswich Town’s stunning run of form was not expected by as many.

Leeds United are the closest to catching the two pace-setters but there remains a 10-point gap between the Whites and second place. A host of clubs are in the play-off chasing pack, with the spots currently occupied by Leeds, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland.

At the bottom, Rotherham United are propping up the table on just 13 points. However. the Millers will be hoping for a revival under newly-appointed head coach Leam Richardson.

Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers are also in the bottom three but have shown signs of life under Danny Rohl and Marti Cifuentes respectively.

Here is the latest predicted Championship table, generated by Sky Bet’s promotion odds.