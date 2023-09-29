All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
Here is how a supercomputer expects the Championship table to look.Here is how a supercomputer expects the Championship table to look.
Here is how a supercomputer expects the Championship table to look.

New predicted Championship table forecasts shocks for Hull City, Preston North End and Southampton - gallery

Although the Championship season is in its infancy, there have already been some surprises.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 16:54 BST

Few envisaged Preston North End would be the division’s only unbeaten side after eight games, or that Southampton would be languishing in the bottom half of the table.

However, it is the nature of the Championship to be both entertaining and shocking.

With analysis of results so far and a Python-based match simulator, BetVictor have predicted what the table will look like at the end of the season.

Here is how the table is expected to look, and there are shock finishes for a fair few sides.

Average points: 37

1. 24. Sheffield Wednesday

Average points: 37 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average points: 38

2. 23. Rotherham United

Average points: 38 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average points: 40

3. 22. Queens Park Rangers

Average points: 40 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average points: 51

4. 21. Huddersfield Town

Average points: 51 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Preston North EndSouthamptonBetVictor