Last night (March 5) served up another round of thrilling Championship fixtures, with twists and turns aplenty. Ipswich Town appeared to be heading for defeat against Bristol City before late goals from Conor Chaplin and Leif Davis salvaged victory.
The result was a blow to Leeds United, who returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Stoke City. Sheffield Wednesday also picked up a 1-0 win on home soil, boosting their survival hopes with three points claimed at Plymouth Argyle’s expense.
Elsewhere, Hull City’s hopes of securing a play-off place were dented when Birmingham City held them to a 1-1 draw at the MKM Stadium. Back down at the bottom, Rotherham United were on the receiving end of a 5-0 battering at Coventry City.
Following the latest round of Championship fixtures, here is the new final table prediction generated by Sky Bet odds.
