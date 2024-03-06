New predicted Championship table with fresh Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town and Hull City twists

England’s second tier is doing its reputation as one of the world’s most exciting leagues no harm whatsoever.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Mar 2024, 11:01 GMT

Last night (March 5) served up another round of thrilling Championship fixtures, with twists and turns aplenty. Ipswich Town appeared to be heading for defeat against Bristol City before late goals from Conor Chaplin and Leif Davis salvaged victory.

The result was a blow to Leeds United, who returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Stoke City. Sheffield Wednesday also picked up a 1-0 win on home soil, boosting their survival hopes with three points claimed at Plymouth Argyle’s expense.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Elsewhere, Hull City’s hopes of securing a play-off place were dented when Birmingham City held them to a 1-1 draw at the MKM Stadium. Back down at the bottom, Rotherham United were on the receiving end of a 5-0 battering at Coventry City.

Following the latest round of Championship fixtures, here is the new final table prediction generated by Sky Bet odds.

Here is the latest predicted Championship table following another round of fixtures in the second tier.

1. New predicted Championship table

Here is the latest predicted Championship table following another round of fixtures in the second tier. Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: N/A

2. 24. Rotherham United

Relegation odds: N/A Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 10/11

3. 23. Sheffield Wednesday

Relegation odds: 10/11 Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 5/2

4. 22. Huddersfield Town

Relegation odds: 5/2 Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandIpswich TownStoke CityBristol CityConor Chaplin

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.