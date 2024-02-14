All Sections
New predicted final Championship table after Leeds United's win over Swansea City with Southampton and Sunderland twists

The promotion race in the Championship is shaping up to be intense and Leeds United increased pressure on rivals with their win over Swansea City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Feb 2024, 15:55 GMT

Daniel Farke’s side were ruthless as they took Swansea apart last night (February 13), easing to a 4-0 victory courtesy of a Wilfried Gnonto brace and goals from Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe.

It moved Leeds into second place, as Southampton fell to a 3-1 defeat away at Bristol City. Leeds now sit two points ahead of the Saints and have also built a six-point lead over Ipswich Town. However, Southampton have a game in hand and Ipswich have two.

Leicester City still sit top of the tree, flying high with an impressive tally of 78 points. They were also in action last night, seeing off relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday.

The second tier of English football is notoriously difficult to predict and there will most likely be more twists and turns before the season comes to an end.

Here is the latest predicted Championship table, generated by Sky Bet odds, following the latest round of fixtures.

Here is how the bookmakers expect the Championship table to look at the end of the season.

1. New predicted Championship table

Here is how the bookmakers expect the Championship table to look at the end of the season. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Relegation odds: N/A

2. 24. Rotherham United

Relegation odds: N/A Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1/3

3. 23. Sheffield Wednesday

Relegation odds: 1/3 Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 6/5

4. 22. Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 6/5 Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

