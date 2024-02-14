Daniel Farke’s side were ruthless as they took Swansea apart last night (February 13), easing to a 4-0 victory courtesy of a Wilfried Gnonto brace and goals from Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe.

It moved Leeds into second place, as Southampton fell to a 3-1 defeat away at Bristol City. Leeds now sit two points ahead of the Saints and have also built a six-point lead over Ipswich Town. However, Southampton have a game in hand and Ipswich have two.

Leicester City still sit top of the tree, flying high with an impressive tally of 78 points. They were also in action last night, seeing off relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday.

The second tier of English football is notoriously difficult to predict and there will most likely be more twists and turns before the season comes to an end.

Here is the latest predicted Championship table, generated by Sky Bet odds, following the latest round of fixtures.