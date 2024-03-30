Sheffield United looked to be on course for a crucial win over Fulham but were pegged back late on, having to settle for a 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane. Luton Town also surrendered a lead, losing 2-1 on the road against Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley, on the other hand, pulled off a shock by securing a point away at Chelsea in a boost to their hopes of survival. Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace also gained a point, sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

AFC Bournemouth secured three points, edging past Everton, while Newcastle United won 4-3 in a thriller against Newcastle United. The excitement is not over either, with Aston Villa set to face Wolves.

Following a pulsating afternoon of action, here is how Football Web Pages expect the table to look at the end of the campaign.