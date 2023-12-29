All Sections
New predicted Premier League table after Sheffield United loss and Nottingham Forest and West Ham twists

West Ham United and Nottingham Forest pulled off upsets in the latest round of Premier League fixtures, while Sheffield United suffered a setback in their bid for survival.
Tom Coates
Tom Coates
Published 29th Dec 2023, 14:21 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 14:22 GMT

The Blades hosted Luton Town in what fans and pundits alike were describing as a six-pointer. However, it was the Hatters who came out on top, leaving Bramall Lane with three points in the bag.

Elsewhere in the division, Forest capitalised on Newcastle United’s injury crisis to run out as 3-1 winners at St James’ Park. To rub salt in the wounds, former Magpies forward Chris Wood scored all three of Forest’s goals.

West Ham also pulled off a shock, defeating Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal’s fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur also fell to defeat, losing 4-2 to Tottenham Hotspur.

The current Premier League season is beyond its halfway point and predictions for what the final table will look like are becoming slightly easier to make. Here is the latest predicted Premier League table, generated by Sky Bet odds.

Here is the latest predicted Premier League table after the latest festive fixtures.

1. Predicted final Premier League table

Here is the latest predicted Premier League table after the latest festive fixtures.

Relegation odds: 1/25

2. 20. Sheffield United

Relegation odds: 1/25

Relegation odds: 2/7

3. 19. Burnley

Relegation odds: 2/7

Relegation odds: 4/11

4. 18. Luton Town

Relegation odds: 4/11

