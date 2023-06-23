All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

New recruitment role for Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger as League Two club appoint ex-Rotherham United and Nottingham Forest striker Lee Glover as first-team coach

DONCASTER ROVERS legend James Coppinger has become the club's new head of recruitment - in a change of role at the League Two club.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:15 BST

After hanging up his boots in the summer of 2021, Rovers all-time record appearance holder, 42, was appointed as head of football operations in April 2022.

Following an assessment of the football staff to coincide with Grant McCann's appointment as manager, Coppinger will now focus exclusively on recruitment, with the 42-year-old to also take on a coaching role at first-team level.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “It’s something I’m excited about. The recruitment side is something that I’ve been doing probably more than anything else over the last 12 months - in terms of going to games, and working with the recruitment staff on bringing players in.

Most Popular
NEW ROLE: Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger.NEW ROLE: Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger.
NEW ROLE: Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger.

“As well as that, I’ll be out on the grass a couple of days a week supporting the coaching staff. I’ve done my UEFA B licence over the summer and I’ve really got a taste for coaching.

"I’ve really enjoyed it and I’ve obviously worked with a lot of the players so I’m really excited in getting back on the grass.”

Manager Grant McCann said: “We want to make sure Copps is around the training ground with us and on the pitch with the players but also working on the recruitment side of things, preparing dossiers and databases on players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He mentioned that he wanted to do a bit more on the grass and we’ll be helping and supporting him to go as far as he wants with that.

“He’ll be taking a lot of burden off me in talking to agents and representatives as well as compiling the lists of potential targets for us.”

Meanwhile, Rovers have appointed former Rotherham United and Nottingham Forest striker Lee Glover as their first-team coach.

The 53-year-old, who has previously managed Kettering Town and been an assistant at Mansfield Town, formerly worked as opposition analyst during McCann’s first tenure as manager at Rovers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Glover will combine his coaching with a role as opposition analyst.

Related topics:James CoppingerGrant McCannLeague TwoNottingham Forest