New Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson hopes to have a few players back 'in the next week or two'

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Leam Richardson is in the business of trying to deliver some much-needed hope between now and January.

The newly-appointed Millers chief has been thrown in the equivalent of the deep end in taking over a club seriously short on options, form and now at rock-bottom in the table - and with the winter transfer window not yet open to potentially help them until the start of January.

For the time being, Rotherham - who face back-to-back away assignments at Plymouth and Leicester - must stay true to the club’s traditional qualities of fight and spirit at this level and dig deep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richardson said: “We have got to maintain our work ethic and endeavour. Listen, everyone knows we have been blighted a little bit with injuries and we couldn’t fill the bench on Tuesday.

New Rotherham United head coach Leam Richardson. Picture courtesy of RUFC.

"To do that in the Championship is unforgiving. It is a challenge, but fingers crossed we will have a few bodies back in the next week or two and January is coming up on us.

"It may be a challenge in the short-term, even moreso than going into the new year and looking forward.”

Richardson may be counting down the days before the winter window opens to enable him to start addressing deficiencies in his squad, but in the here and now, it's about working with what he has got in the building during a key period in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "It’s conversations we need to have going forward and a challenge that is obviously ongoing into the new year (with January business).

"But we have to keep what is good about ourselves going forward and it’s can we add more and give more and get those easy ‘wins’ sooner than later.

"I have a vision of how a football club looks. I have been at many clubs and know what a culture is and what philosophy you want to implement. Coming in at this time of year, a lot of those things are out of your control.